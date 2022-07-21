Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say

A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported.

New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.

The driver, Jackie Henry, 34, and one passenger, Lorraine Stevens, 25, were taken to Gouverneur Hospital where they died. Desiree Lowery, 32, died at the scene of the accident, according to police.

The car’s two other passengers — Mark Hubbard, 33, and Joy Henry, 13 — were taken to other hospitals in the area and treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident came hours before the car’s passengers were set to attend a funeral for volunteer firefighter Jayson J. “Jay” Lowery, syracuse.com reported.

Jay Lowery, a volunteer firefighter in Oxbow and Richville, died of a brain condition, according to his obituary.

Desiree Lowery was Jay’s wife. Jackie Henry was his aunt, and Stevens was a good family friend, WWNY reported.

Jim Henry, who is Jay Lowery’s uncle, Jackie Henry’s husband and Joy Henry’s father, told the outlet he discovered the wreckage when he spotted the debris and heard his daughter yelling for help.

“Don’t take life for granted. You never know when it’s gonna end,” Jim Henry told WWNY.

Desiree Lowery and Jay Lowery’s three daughters will remain in the care of their aunt, the outlet reported.

Police said the investigation into the accident was ongoing.

Fowler is about 110 miles northeast of Syracuse.

