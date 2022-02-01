Firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Washington Post

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The stock market had been open for only 17 minutes when Leon Cooperman picked up the phone to check how much money he'd made. He dialed a private line to his trading desk in New Jersey, just as he did a dozen times each day. "Decent start to the morning?" he asked.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Oh yeah. The market's shaky, but you're up." "Give me numbers." "Looks like six, seven million." "Fine.