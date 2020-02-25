Firefighter who found brother in rubble dies of 9/11-linked cancer

The New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of yet another firefighter who died of an illness related to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Daniel Foley, who helped find the remains of his firefighter brother in the rubble of the World Trade Center, died Saturday at the age of 46 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, FDNY officials said.

In the years since the attacks, Daniel Foley joined the fight for health benefits for those suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.

"Danny was first and foremost a great fireman, but he was a great man before that, and a great father and a great husband to his wife, Carrie, and their five loving children that he leaves behind," Conboy said.

More than 200 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, according to a charitable organization that assists 9/11 first responders with medical needs not covered by insurance.

How black voters can make or break a campaign

Italy hit hard by coronavirus outbreak

Trump touts progress on trade with India, but no deal reached during visit