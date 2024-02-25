Firefighter hospitalized during south Gastonia house fire

Video credit: State Line Scanner

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter was hospitalized while putting out a fire in a south Gastonia neighborhood, according to Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. on Saturday to a house on the 2800 block of Forbes Road.

Credit: State Line Scanner

Credit: State Line Scanner

Credit: State Line Scanner

While firefighters were controlling the fire, a ‘mayday’ call was issued when a firefighter fell through the floor, officials said.

The firefighter was treated at the scene and taken to a local medical center with non-life-threatening injuries. They were released shortly before midnight.

Gaston County Police officer hospitalized in fatal wreck while responding to a shooting

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and was safely evacuated.

The Union Road Fire Department was the lead agency responding to the fire. Crews from New Hope, Ag Center, Crowders Mountain, Lucia-Riverbend, Gastonia, Bethel and Clover also responded to the scene.

The house was determined a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.