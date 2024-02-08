Firefighter injured after battling blaze in Jamaica Plain

A firefighter was injured after battling a fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the scene of 3557 Washington Street in Jamaica Plain. Upon arrival, fire showed on the 2nd floor of the mixed occupancy building, Boston Fire said.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and stop it from spreading throughout the building.

1 firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

3 apartments and a business were damaged by the fire and the community worked together to house the displaced said District Chief Guy Cammarata.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Acting District Chief Guy Cammarata briefs the media on the fire on Washington st. 1 Firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with a minor injury. 3 apartments & a business were damaged by the fire, the community working together to house the displaced. pic.twitter.com/ASJsVndjdL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 8, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

