Firefighter injured while responding to house fire in McKeesport

A firefighter was taken to a hospital after a house fire in McKeesport on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Penny Street at 7:50 p.m.

An official on scene told Channel 11 the firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

