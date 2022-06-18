Firefighter killed in Philadelphia building collapse

By Mike Stone

(Reuters) - A firefighter was killed when a building collapsed trapping several people, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Saturday.

The fire department said there were "2 trapped members from the collapse at 300 W. Indiana St. 1 member was transported to the hospital. The other, a 27-year veteran, was pronounced [dead] at the scene." The department later said the incident was under control.

Jim Kenney, the mayor of Philadelphia, posted a message on Twitter saying: "Grieving with the members of the @PhillyFireDept and all @PhiladelphiaGov who lost one of our own in the line of duty today."

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Mark Potter)

