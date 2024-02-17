Firefighter killed in Sterling house explosion identified

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun Fire Rescue released the name of the firefighter who died in Friday’s home explosion in Sterling.

The Firefighter was identified as 45-year-old Trevor Brown of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company.

He has been affiliated with the LC-CFRS since 2016.

Crews from Loudoun and Fairfax Counties identified 13 victims in addition to Firefighter Brown.

This includes 11 first responders and two people who had varying degree of injuries.

Of the injured first responders, four remain hospitalized at hospitals.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident

