Firefighter mascot is missing after the pup dashes from SC fire station, crews say

A South Carolina fire department’s mascot is missing after the pup ran off into the night, officials said.

Marshal the dog went missing late Wednesday, Jan. 10, near the Seneca Fire Department, roughly 40 miles southwest of Greenville.

The fire department in a Facebook post said it was responding to a call when Marshal “took off somewhere behind or around the fire station.” His harness was off for the night, so he isn’t wearing that or his collar.

As of about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 11, firefighters were still searching for the lost pup, saying they used a drone “with no success.” Photos posted online show Marshal has black fur on his face and back, with patches of lighter colors on his belly and legs.

“He is very friendly and will come up to anybody most of the time,” the department wrote. “He loves to run and see people.”

Anyone who spots Marshal is asked to call firefighters at 864-885-2738.

The Seneca Fire Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 11.

