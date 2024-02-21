Firefighter Mike Blair chosen Mansfield Firefighter of the Year

Mansfield Fire Department celebrated its firefighters and emergency medical technicians at its annual banquet Saturday at the Mansfield Liederkrantz.

Mike Blair named 2023 Firefighter of the Year

Blair has been nominated for this award for three years in a row and was nominated by several members this year. He is currently assigned to Station 4 on A crew and is an active member of the HazMat team. He is a vice president of Local 266 IAFF and very active in the fire department Honor Guard. He is dedicated to his profession and regularly goes above and beyond. He is very involved in training, not only for himself but also for probationary firefighters. Blair sets a good example for others through his hard work both around the station and on the fire ground, according to information provided by the fire department awards committee.

Blair has been with the department for 11 years.

Lt. Charlie Swank named EMT of the Year

Mansfield fire Lt. Charlie Swank was chosen as EMT Award of the Year.

As an officer of the department, Swank is not often assigned to the rescue. He does, however, take a very active leadership role in EMS. Swank is a member of the EMS committee and has spent countless hours reviewing and implementing new EMS protocols. He stays current with national standards and is always willing to pass on his knowledge to other department members. He regularly volunteers to assist in teaching or setting up EMS training. He is an invaluable asset in the department's EMS division. Swank always leads by example and puts the needs of his patients first, the awards committee said.

Swank has been with the department for eight years. He is currently assigned to Station 4.

Firefighter Brian Briggs awarded Purple Heart

Firefighter Brian Briggs was awarded a Purple Heart for an injury sustained on fire run #23002866.

On April 7, at 01:43 a.m., units were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Home Avenue. Engine 1 arrived on scene to find a two-story house with heavy fire on the first and second floors. Briggs entered the second floor of the structure with his crew by way of a ground ladder. While they were searching for attic access, he fell through an open stairwell from the second floor to the basement, striking another firefighter on his way down. Despite the severity of his fall, Briggs was able to walk out of the basement under his own power and miraculously only missed three weeks of work with minor injuries. Briggs truly put his life on the line in service to the community, the awards committee said.

Firefighter Pete Champer awarded Purple Heart

Firefighter Pete Champer was awarded a Purple Heart for an injury sustained on fire run #220007801.

On August 23, 2022, at 6:09 p.m. were dispatched to U.S. 30 for an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, E-6 and R-1 found a head-on collision between an Ohio Edison truck and a dump truck. Both vehicles sustained very heavy front-end damage and both drivers were suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, with one succumbing to his injuries and the other losing his lower extremity. Due to road construction, all tools and patients had to be lifted over a five-foot concrete barrier. Units also had to deal with slippery working conditions from oil covering the roadway. At some point during this call, Champer injured his shoulder, which he would later have surgically repaired. Even though he had a significant injury, he continued to work until the scene was cleared. Champer would later miss over one year of work because of his injuries. Thus, Champer was awarded with a Purple Heart award.

