Firefighter, paramedic shot while assisting injured person, California police say

A drive-by shooting Saturday night in Antioch, California, wounded a firefighter and paramedic as they tended to a patient, police say.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighter and American Medical Response had responded to an emergency on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive at 8:51 p.m., police reported on Facebook.

The first responders were aiding a person with a severe abdominal wound, KGO reported.

“While units were on scene — fire was on scene with EMS — a drive-by shooting occurred,” Capt. Joe Ottolini told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Someone passing in a silver SUV opened fire on emergency responders, Antioch police wrote on Facebook.

Bullets hit a firefighter in the foot and a paramedic in the leg, KGO reported.

Both were reported in stable condition later Saturday night, The Mercury News reported.

An ambulance and police car also were hit by bullets, Antioch police say.

Police chased the SUV to Richmond, where the driver crashed into a parked vehicle and tried to run away, police wrote on Facebook. Officers arrested the person and collected a firearm.

The name of the suspected gunman has not been released.

Officers asked that anyone with information on the incident call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

