Firefighter plunges into icy pond to save dog trapped in water, Utah video shows

A firefighter trailing a safety line crawls out onto the ice toward a dog trapped in a circle of freezing water in the center of a Utah pond, video shows.

“Bob, be nice, he’s going to help you,” people on shore shout to the panicked dog in the video posted Sunday, Jan. 14, to Facebook by the North Davis Fire District.

The dog became trapped in Steed Pond in Clearfield earlier that day, KSL reported.

“Bob the dog loves the water but the ice shelf prevented him from being able to get out after his polar plunge,” firefighters wrote on Facebook.

As the firefighter crawls toward him, Bob begins barking, the video shows.

“It’s all right, big man, just be good,” shout onlookers.

As he nears the open water, the firefighter — wearing protective gear — spins around to enter the pond feet-first, then moves up behind Bob.

As he tries to lift the panicked dog, Bob snaps at his face, but the firefighter is finally able to shove him onto the ice.

Other firefighters pull their colleague to safety while Bob shakes off the icy water and dashes across the ice to his delighted family, the video shows.

Clearfield is about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

