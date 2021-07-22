Firefighter runs over, kills another near TorC

Jul. 22—A volunteer firefighter was helping a person injured in a crash Wednesday morning when another firefighter backed over her in a fire truck, killing her, along Interstate 25 near Truth or Consequences, according to New Mexico State Police.

State police spokesman Ray Wilson said 59-year-old Janet Tracy, a volunteer firefighter from Caballo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He did not say if the 52-year-old man who ran her over, also a Caballo volunteer firefighter, will face any charges.

The incident is being investigated by state police.

The Truth or Consequences Police Department went on social media to grieve Tracy's death Wednesday afternoon.

"Our agency would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Caballo Volunteer Firefighter Janet Tracy," the agency's Facebook post read. "We mourn the loss of such a brave and dedicated public servant."

Wilson said state police were investigating a single-vehicle, noninjury crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-25, south of TorC when the other incident occurred close to an hour later.

He said Tracy was at the scene "providing aid and support" to someone involved in the crash when another Caballo volunteer firefighter was repositioning the fire truck.

"The driver did not see firefighter Tracy and backed over her," Wilson said, adding that "the fire apparatus was not equipped with a backup camera."

He said state police was not releasing the identity of the firefighter who ran over Tracy.