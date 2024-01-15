Firefighter saves dog that fell into freezing water

TechCrunch

Google is set to build a new subsea cable connecting Chile with Australia, via French Polynesia -- the first such cable to directly connect South America with Asia-Pacific. Dubbed "Humboldt," after German polymath and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the new cable is the latest in more than a dozen similar subsea cables that Google has invested in over the past 15 years, a journey that kicked off in 2010 with Unity that stretched some 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Japan. While countless other submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, they substantively connect Asia with North America, though some do snake down the Pacific coast from the U.S and Mexico to various landing points in the South of the continent.