Firefighter shot, killed while putting out blaze in Stockton; suspect detained

A firefighter was shot and killed while responding to a call in Stockton early Monday. (CBS13)

A 20-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department was shot and killed Monday morning while putting out a fire. A suspect and a gun were recovered, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot while responding with firefighters to a dumpster fire around 5 a.m., Stockton police said. A 67-year-old suspect was arrested and a firearm was found at the scene, according to police.

"This is my worst nightmare as a fire chief," Fire Chief Rick Edwards said during a morning media briefing.

Firefighters were putting out a blaze when Fortuna was shot. He died at a hospital, according to police.

Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards reveals veteran fire captain Max Fortuna was shot and killed while putting out a fire. (KCRA)

"Once again, firefighters are part of our public safety family, and this hits all of us hard," said Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department. "This just shows the dangers of our job. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are going out to the firefighter's family and all of our firefighters here in the city of Stockton."

The investigation continues and police said there appear to not be any additional suspects. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.