Firefighter stages dramatic attic blaze to propose

A scary "house fire" turned into the happiest day of Maddison Ridgik’s life.

While attending a family party, smoke began billowing out of the home's attic. Little did she know that her longtime boyfriend and firefighter, Zach Steele, had sneakily placed six remote-controlled smoke machines in the attic before he took off to "pick up groceries."

When Maddison and her parents called for help, Zach was ready and waiting at the Venture Country Fire Station with some of his firefighter pals who agreed to participate in the elaborate ruse.

Maddison was in a state of panic when a firefighter walked up to her and removed his mask, revealing he was actually her boyfriend Zach. He then dropped to one knee and popped the question.

“She had a look of pure shock and confusion on her face,” Zach recounted to SWSN. “Her hands were shaking as she tried to figure it all out. She turned away from me and when she turned back around I was on one knee.”

Zach had been planning the surprise for weeks, relying on Maddison’s step-dad to act dramatically while her mom faked a call to 911. Though it was truly a shock for the bride-to-be, she had to admit it was an amazing moment.

“I was so confused and I honestly could not sort through my emotions enough to really comprehend what was happening,” Maddison explained later on.

“When he got down on one knee I was so emotional. I was still shaking and crying yet so excited. It was truly the best most indescribable moment of my life.”