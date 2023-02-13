Firefighter to stay on unpaid leave, Safety Board rules

Feb. 13—ANDERSON — An Anderson firefighter arrested in January on two felony charges will remain on unpaid leave.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to place Tyler Long, 31, 3600 block of West Cross Street, on leave without pay until the criminal case is resolved.

Tim Lanane, assistant city attorney, said the Safety Board's action follows state law.

According to Indiana code, any other disciplinary action is delayed pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

He said if Long is found not guilty of the charges, the Safety Board could restore his back pay.

Long, a member of Anderson Fire Department since 2018, was arrested Jan. 29 on two felony charges involving the battery of his girlfriend.

He was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on charges of criminal confinement resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Deputies Gregory Adams and Nicholson Briles were dispatched to Community Hospital regarding a woman who had been battered, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The medical staff told the deputies that the woman was having a scan because of a concern that she suffered skull fractures from head trauma.

The woman told deputies she was at a bar with friends when Long arrived and appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman told deputies that Long left, and she eventually went to his residence.

At Long's residence, he kept asking the woman what took place at the bar, as if he didn't remember.

At one point, the woman told Long she wanted his key to her residence because she was ending the relationship.

Long then repeatedly threw the woman against objects inside the house, and he wouldn't let her stand back up.

As the woman tried to leave, Long picked her up and threw her outside of a garage. Long retrieved her cellphone from inside the house and threw it on the ground.

At the time of his arrest, Long asked if the woman was being arrested for striking him, but deputies didn't notice any visible signs of redness or bruising on him.

He declined to be interviewed by the deputies.

In other business: The Safety Board awarded two contracts to Salty Dog Trash and Recycling to demolish two houses in Anderson.

The company was the low bidder in the amount of $11,600 to demolish the property at 1508 Locust St. and a contract for $7,210 to demolish the structure at 2222 Fulton St.

Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the city cleaned up property in the 1300 block of Meadow Lane.

He said the cost of the cleanup and fines amounted to $875, and if the property owner didn't pay the cost, a lien would be placed on the property.

"I will be bringing more clean up of properties to the board," Fisher said. "If they go to court three times and won't pay the fine imposed, the city will clean it up."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.