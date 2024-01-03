Firefighter suffers burns while battling north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter has been treated for minor burn injuries after battling a house fire in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 6100 block of Twin Brook Drive. As crews arrived at the scene they observed heavy fire and smoke.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. One firefighter sustained minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene.

Two adults have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

