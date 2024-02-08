Firefighters: 1 person hospitalized after house fire in Maitland

Firefighters from around Central Florida responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Maitland.

Data shows around 20 units were dispatched to the structure fire on Mechanic Street.

The fire started around 8:15 a.m. at a home near Maitland Boulevard and North Orlando Avenue.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital due to the fire.

Firefighters with the Maitland Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue, Winter Park Fire Department and Seminole County Fire Department responded to the fire.

