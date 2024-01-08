LATEST: Massive explosion at downtown Fort Worth hotel, multiple injuries: ‘Oh my God’

A massive explosion Monday afternoon blew out the ground floor of the 20-story Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth. Multiple people are reported injured.

The explosion at the historic Waggoner Building at 810 Houston St. rocked downtown shortly before 4 p.m. Debris was scattered hundreds of feet around the front of the building near Throckmorton Street. The hotel opened less than a year ago and included a basement level restaurant.

In a post on X, the Fort Worth Fire Department said it “is on scene of a major incident in downtown #FortWorth. PLEASE avoid this area. We will provide updated information as it becomes available.”

Witnesses described people coming out of the hotel with bloody faces and people on stretchers. People said they had family members in the hotel, and that they were injured.

Barbara Jacobs, 58, a resident of the Historic Electric Building Apartments at 410 W. Seventh St., said she normally walks by the building on her way home but “something told her not to.”

“When I heard the boom I was in the middle of the street,” she said. “To see it firsthand, oh my God it was scariest thing I ever seen.”

Multiple ambulances and police officers also are responding.

An explosion rocked the Sandman Hotel at 810 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth on Monday. This view is from the Houston Place Lofts. Kathy Johnson/Special to the Star-Telegram

The hotel has a lobby bar, and the Asian fusion restaurant Musume in the hotel’s basement level opened during the summer.

A view inside the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, shown in July a few months after the hotel opened on Houston Street Erik Kluetz

The dining room at Musume in the lower level of the Sandman, in the W.T. Waggoner Building in Fort Worth June 26, 2023. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has 245 rooms.

This is the second Sandman Signature Hotel in the United States; the first was built in 2018 in Plano. The brand is part of Vancouver-based Northland Properties, which is Canada’s largest privately owned hospitality company with hotels and resorts across Canada and, more recently, in the U.K.

The company’s president, Tom Gaglardi, has owned the NHL Dallas Stars hockey club since 2011. He also owns the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

This is a developing story and will be updated.