Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Moss Mobile Manor & RV Park in Lucerne Valley

Numerous firefighters faced heavy flames and smoke as they battled a 2-alarm fire at the Moss Mobile Manor & RV Park in Lucerne Valley.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the blaze, reported at 7:32 p.m. on Thursday at 38338 Old Woman Springs Road.

Apple Valley Fire, the SBC Sheriff’s Department, and Southern California also responded.

An aerial map of the property reveals two large sections. The first section, on the property’s eastern flank, includes seven rows of abandoned vehicles in otherwise open space.

The second section, at the back of the property to the north, appeared more haphazard in layout and included additional abandoned vehicles, trees, and what looked like a building for storage.

Video recorded by Shannan Espinosa showed a neighbor with her dog watching as firefighters prepared to attack the fire as it consumed structures, trees, brush, a water tank, and a windmill.

At one point, the video captures a loud explosion causing Espinosa’s daughter to utter an expletive before saying, “Ah! My ear!”

“We heard the first explosion from inside our home about five city blocks down,” Espinosa said. “We jumped in my truck and drove down there. The flames were about 50 feet up in the air when we first drove up. I don’t believe anyone was evacuated at all. I saw over 10 fire trucks.”

Authorities have not released details about the fire, such as damages if residents were misplaced, if there were injuries, or the cause of the fire.

Thursday’s fire was the third emergency response incident at Moss Mobile Manor in less than three years.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

February fire

Just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 19, firefighters responded to a fire at Moss Mobile Manor.

Upon arrival, firefighters found at least two mobile homes on fire. The fire damaged four units before the blaze was contained, SBC Fire officials said.

The fire displaced about a half dozen residents, helped by the American Red Cross.

Apple Valley and Victorville fire departments assisted in battling the blaze. The sheriff’s department and SCE also responded.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire.

2020 shooting

SBC Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Yucaipa man at Moss Mobile Manor on Sept. 4, 2020, after authorities said he injured at least one person during an active shooter incident and refused to surrender during a four-hour standoff.

Joshua Beedie, 38, continued to fire a weapon from an unknown location inside Moss Mobile Manor as deputies from the Victor Valley Station in Adelanto arrived on the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Responding deputies evacuated residents and started a search for the suspect, later identified as Beedie. Sheriff’s Aviation and California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted from above.

Authorities believed Beedie was hiding in a section of the mobile home park where abandoned cars and trailers are kept.

"Sheriff's aviation, as well as deputies on the ground, made numerous (public address) announcements to get the suspect to surrender peacefully," sheriff’s officials said. "The suspect continued to ignore their commands."

Deputies with the sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division responded and used three armored vehicles to approach Beedie's hiding area.

Deputies shot Beedie at approximately 1:30 p.m., about four hours after the Victor Valley Station deputies arrived.

Two rifles, an AR-15 and a sawed-off shotgun, were found next to Beedie, who was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that Beedie had shot at two people before deputies arrived. One person received minor injuries after being hit by the gunfire.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Sheriff’s officials said Beedie was wanted for attempted murder and rape out of the Morongo Basin Station in Joshua Tree, about 45 miles southeast of Moss Mobile Manor.

It was unclear why Beedie went to the mobile home park or if his alleged actions were somehow linked to his wanted status.

Other fires

Fire officials said a fire at Moss Mobile Manor burned a single-wide trailer, two travel trailers, and a car on Oct. 17, 2011.

In June 2008, a mobile home and its surrounding property were burned in a fire at Moss Mobile Manor.

