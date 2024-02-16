Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at historic mansion in Dunbarton

TechCrunch

Apple's recent move to boost the interest rate for its Apple Card Savings Account to 4.5% is now prompting a competitor to do the same. Cash App today announced it will now offer "up to" a 4.5% APY (annual percentage yield) for its Cash App Savings customers, with a few caveats. While Apple's Savings account requires that customers qualify for an Apple Card credit card, Cash App will limit its high percentage rate to its cardholders in a different way.