Firefighters battle ammunition-fueled fire in Sylmar

An early morning house fire made stronger by ammunition present on the property warranted a massive response from fire crews early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the one-story single-family home, located at 13755 Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar, went up in flames around 4:30 a.m.

Two other structures located behind a cinder block wall in the back of the main home also caught fire, officials said.

An early morning house fire made stronger by ammunition present on the property warranted a massive response from fire crews on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

Fire crews on the scene of a massive house fire on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

As crews arrived at the scene, they could hear ammunition being “cooked off,” which is when unfired ammunition prematurely explodes due to high heat.

“Firefighters could hear ammunition being ‘cooked off’ continuously from the heat,” LAFD said. “[Firefighters] received unconfirmed reports that the house is used in criminal dealings and could be ‘booby-trapped.’”

As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the reports of the home being “booby-trapped” remained unconfirmed.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 6 a.m., about an hour and 11 minutes after it initially broke out. They will continue to address hot spots without entering the structure, fire officials said.

The LAPD Bomb Squad is responding to assess the area and the LAFD’s Arson Investigation unit is handling the investigation.

No injuries were to firefighters or civilians were reported. What caused the fire remains unknown.

