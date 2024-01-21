Firefighters battle bitter cold during fire in Worcester

Firefighters had to deal with bitter, biting cold when they responded to a fire in Worcester Saturday night.

Firefighters could be seen dousing 98 Canterbury Street with water as flames erupted from the roof of the multi-story residential building.

Due to the harsh conditions, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services sent a Rehab Unit to help support the crews.

“Tonight’s bitter cold poses a risk to their health and safety, and the Rehab truck provides them with a place to warm up, dry off, rehydrate, and have a bite to eat,” a spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal’s office said.

DFS Rehab 7 is supporting @WorcesterFD firefighters at their two-alarm fire in tonight’s bitter cold pic.twitter.com/8qpeFsUps7 — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) January 21, 2024

