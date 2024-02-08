Firefighters battle blaze at Canton building
The Canton Fire Department was called to a building fire in the 2300 block of 13th Street NW around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.
García followed up his historic postseason with a contract extension.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
OG Anunoby was traded to the Knicks by the Raptors in late December.
The MLB commissioner said work on the 2025 MLB schedule needs to begin this summer.
Snag this top-selling kitchen essential with over 9,000 5-star reviews — your feet and back will thank you.
Coronary artery disease, the most common type of heart disease, is more common in Black women. But there are proven ways to lower that risk.
The TV actresses were spellbound by one another when “Charmed” debuted in 1998. It didn’t last. Now, Doherty is revisiting her exit from the show, claiming Milano pushed her out. Milano denies it.
Cristobal del Solar crafted one of the most impressive rounds in professional golf history Thursday.
Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz is ready for an activist battle.
They work for earbuds, computer cables and other tech, but fans say the possibilities are endless.
G League player Mac McClung will return to defend his title.
Here's how to attend the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, including where, when and how much it costs.
Amazon Valentine’s Day deals will get you up to 40% off on wireless earbuds, coffee makers, and more.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said it would be smart for the central bank to "take our time" on rate cuts, becoming the latest official to urge patience on the easing of monetary policy.
Microsoft’s post-acquisition layoffs at Activision Blizzard have already caught the FTC’s eye. Now we know more about which subsidiary studios will take the hit.
All's fair in love and football.
Add to cart now to get it in time for spring travel.
Improve the look of dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this cult-fave cream.
Technical assessment company CodeSignal, which counts Index Ventures and Menlo Ventures as backers, is launching a learning platform called CodeSignal Learn. The new platform, aimed at audiences wanting to learn technical subjects, also has an AI-powred bot called Cosmo, which helps users with learning. The company said that there are hundreds of courses available at launch ranging from introduction to programming, tutorials on specific languages, data analytics and machine learning.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.