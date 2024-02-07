Firefighters battle blaze at historic Warwick Theatre in Kansas City’s Midtown

Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at the historic Warwick Theatre in Kansas City’s Midtown early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 5 a.m. at the theater at 3927 Main Street, according to PulsePoint, app app that shows calls that fire departments and emergency medical services are responding to.

More than 10 pumpers and aerial trucks had responded to the fire, according to PulsePoint.

The Warwick, one of the many theaters designed by the Boller Brothers architectural firm, original opened in 1912, according to the theater’s website warwickkc.org. The Colonial Revival style-theater originally seated more than 1,000 on two floors.

One of the more notable aspects of the theater was is rich red velvet draperies around the stage and matching seating, according to the website.

When the theater closed in 1953, much of the decor was lost. The racked seating was removed and the floor was leveled. The former arts icon at one time was home to a retail furniture store, according to a 2015 story in The Star.

In 2015, the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, close on the purchase of the historic theater and began staging performances there.

The MET had an upcoming show, August Wilson’s classic Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, scheduled to be performed in early March.