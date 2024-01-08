Firefighters battle blaze at Hudson home

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Crews from several area fire departments in Summit County battled a blaze at a home in Hudson Sunday afternoon.

A FOX 8 camera crew captured firefighters responding to the scene just after 3 p.m. on St. Regis Boulevard.

Loved ones preparing to say goodbye to late Cleveland police officer Victor Claudio

Details are limited at this time, but investigators say at least one person escaped the flames and there are no reports of serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.