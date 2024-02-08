Firefighters battle blaze at large building in Orange County

Orange County firefighters were battling a fire Thursday afternoon at a large building in the Pine Hills neighborhood.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the 20,000-square-foot building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road.

“The roof did collapse, but no one was inside and there were no injuries,” the agency said in a tweet. “The building is abandoned.”

Multiple crews are at the scene, extinguishing the flames.

