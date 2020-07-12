Firefighters battle blaze on navy ship at San Diego base

Smoke rises from a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

By Gabriella Borter

(Reuters) - San Diego firefighters were responding to a blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion caused at least one injury, the San Diego Fire Rescue Department said on Sunday.

Video footage of the scene showed several firefighters rushing into thick smoke billowing from the amphibious assault ship docked at the San Diego Naval base.

"Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard," the fire department wrote on Twitter, adding it was working with Federal Fire to account for all sailors and clear the area.

Federal Fire called on San Diego Fire Rescue crews to respond to the three-alarm fire starting at around 9AM PT (4 PM GMT). All San Diego Fire Rescue responders were accounted for as of 11:19 AM (6:19 PM GMT), the department said on Twitter.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately apparent and the San Diego Fire Rescue Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





