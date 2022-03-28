Firefighters battle blaze at shelled Ukraine fuel depot

Firefighters battle the raging blaze after Russian shelling set fire to a Ukrainian fuel depot in Lutsk, in northwest Ukraine, according to images released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. At the moment the fire has been contained.

Recommended Stories

  • White House deputy press secretary has COVID, Biden not close contact

    "I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance," she said in a statement from the White House. It did not say when Biden's last negative test was conducted.

  • Lauren Pazienza out on bail in case of New York City shoving death of Broadway singing coach

    The woman accused of pushing 87-year-old voice coach Barbara Gustern to her death was indicted Friday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

  • Drone captures Alaska road buried in avalanche

    This drone video captured in Eagle River, Alaska, shows a road completely buried beneath a massive avalanche of snow on March 27. The avalanche occurred on March 24.

  • Firefighters tossed after propane tank explodes during early morning blaze in Elmwood Park

    Firefighters responded to the house on Palsa Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Three were hospitalized after the explosion but released without injury.

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Look Smitten During Their Oscars Debut

    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher rarely do red carpets together, but for tonight’s Academy Awards, the couple attended the ceremony side by side.

  • Hillmon's 17 put Michigan women past S. Dakota in Sweet 16

    Michigan earned its chance to keep making history, and believed in it. The third-seeded Wolverines reached the Elite Eight for the first time with a 52-49 win over tenth-seeded South Dakota on Saturday night, helped by Naz Hillmon's 17 points and 10 rebounds and Laila Phelia's 14 points — including a go-ahead layup in the final minute. “We have players that came in here with this vision and this belief that they could do something incredibly special,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

  • 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

    For many American workers, Social Security benefits are the golden carrot awaiting them at the end of a long career. While you can begin to take some of your Social Security benefits starting at age...

  • Louisville Democratic Rep. Marzian dropping reelection bid, cites GOP redistricting

    And Marzian isn't the only departure among Jefferson County’s Democratic women lawmakers in the House.

  • Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power

    The Kremlin dismissed a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president. A White House official said Biden, who was speaking in Warsaw, had not been calling for "regime change" in Russia but his point was that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region".

  • Letter: Opposing views could be silenced

    Letter writer worried government will silence opposing views.

  • Get a Lush Lawn This Year with One of the Best Seed Spreaders

    Your neighbors will be wondering how your lawn always looks so perfect.

  • Turkey's foreign minister says sanctioned Russian oligarchs are welcome as tourists and investors

    If their yachts remain outside territorial waters of sanctioning countries, it's legitimate for oligarchs to do business in Turkey, a politician said.

  • Elon Musk Says "We Cannot Let Putin Take Over Ukraine"

    Tesla CEO urges NATO not to let Putin win the war in Ukraine, praises Biden administration's efforts since conflict began.

  • Zelenskiy asks the West if scared of Russia

    STORY: A visibly irritated Ukrainian president demanded late on Saturday (March 26) that Western nations give him tanks, planes and missile defence systems.Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wanted only a fraction of military hardware held in stockpiles - and questioned whether NATO was scared of Moscow."Only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks - 1% ! We did not ask for more, and we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days! So who is running the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, because of threats?”Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment.But they have not offered heavy armor or planes.On Sunday (March 27), a Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor said Russia had started destroying fuel and storage centers - meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.Appearing to partially confirm that, the Russian defense ministry said its missiles had hit a fuel depot, as well as a military repair plant, near the western city of Lviv.Footage from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine purported to show firefighters battling a blaze at the depot.Local officials said four missiles had hit Lviv - which is just 40 miles from Poland's border.It's a relatively rare strike on Ukraine's West - much of the fighting since Russia's February 24 invasion - which it calls a special military operation - has been focused on the south and east.On Sunday the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said Russia was trying to split Ukraine in two - to create a Moscow-controlled region in the South.In a statement Kyrylo Budanov added that Ukraine would soon be launching guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.

  • This $92,000 electric aircraft from Jetson weighs just 190 lbs

    Swedish company Jetson created the Jetson One to let people fly like a drone.

  • Social Security: How To Boost Your Benefit by $800

    The average retiree collects around $1,500 in Social Security benefits per month. This can range up or down depending on lifetime earnings, and importantly, when you decide to start taking...

  • Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28

    Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28

  • Kim Kardashian Weighs in on "Hard" Dynamic With Kanye West in Tense Kardashians Teaser

    On March 27, Hulu released a teaser for their series The Kardashians, in which Kendall Jenner popped off on Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian got honest about the situation with Kanye West.

  • How Texas measures up on COVID deaths per capita

    Data: Axios analysis of CDC data; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosCOVID is killing more people per 100,000 in red states than in blue states.Why it matters: "The COVID-19 pandemic removed any doubt that state policies can affect health outcomes," Virginia Commonwealth University professor Steven Woolf recently argued in JAMA.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: Texas, among the reddest states of all, ranks just outside the top 25 in deaths per 100,000 resid

  • Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

    Azeri troops in 2020 drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Nagorno-Karabakh before Russia brokered a ceasefire. Russia said on Saturday it was deeply concerned about a rise in tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for calm after what it said were breaches of the 2020 ceasefire brokered by President Vladimir Putin. Russia said Azerbaijan had violated the agreement by allowing its forces to enter a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers near the village of Farrukh but that Azerbaijan had by Sunday withdrawn the soldiers.