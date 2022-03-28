Firefighters battle blaze at shelled Ukraine fuel depot

Reuters Videos

STORY: A visibly irritated Ukrainian president demanded late on Saturday (March 26) that Western nations give him tanks, planes and missile defence systems.Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wanted only a fraction of military hardware held in stockpiles - and questioned whether NATO was scared of Moscow."Only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks - 1% ! We did not ask for more, and we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days! So who is running the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, because of threats?”Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment.But they have not offered heavy armor or planes.On Sunday (March 27), a Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor said Russia had started destroying fuel and storage centers - meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.Appearing to partially confirm that, the Russian defense ministry said its missiles had hit a fuel depot, as well as a military repair plant, near the western city of Lviv.Footage from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine purported to show firefighters battling a blaze at the depot.Local officials said four missiles had hit Lviv - which is just 40 miles from Poland's border.It's a relatively rare strike on Ukraine's West - much of the fighting since Russia's February 24 invasion - which it calls a special military operation - has been focused on the south and east.On Sunday the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said Russia was trying to split Ukraine in two - to create a Moscow-controlled region in the South.In a statement Kyrylo Budanov added that Ukraine would soon be launching guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.