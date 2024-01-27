Firefighters battle fire in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house that caught on fire in Luzerne County.

According to the Luzerne County Communication Center, crews were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the 800 block of Foundry Street in West Pittston.

Officials say the call came in around 9:10 p.m. and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Utility companies were called to the scene to help cut the power off as noted by officials.

West Pittston Fire Chief John Hood says the home is completely vacant as far as they know.

The home is reported to be at a total loss.

Nearly two years ago, 28/22 News reported this house was on fire.

West Pittston Fire Chief Hood adds fire marshalls have been called to the home.

