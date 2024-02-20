Firefighters battle house fire in Chaparral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dona Ana County Fire and Rescue firefighters put out a house fire in Chaparral, New Mexico on Monday night, Feb. 19. and all residents of the home were able to safely get out of the building, the County’s Facebook page reported.

Photos courtesy of Dona Ana Count

The house fire was along the 600 block of Sunny Sands Road in Chaparral. Firefighters said the fire was coming from the back exterior of the building and the roof.

The cause is under investigation.

