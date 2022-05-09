UPDATE: Woman accused of dousing house in gas, setting it on fire in Dayton

A Dayton woman is accused of stealing gas from her neighbor and using it to set her house on fire that collapsed while firefighters were searching for her Friday afternoon, court records show.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 100 block of Mound Street around 1:30 p.m. and a person was reported to be trapped inside.

Neighbors told firefighters that Josie Rector, 43, lived at the house alone and may still be inside the burning home.

“Fire crews made an intense search for the resident while the fire was still burning intensely,” court records read. “While searching for Josie, the stairs to the second floor collapsed creating significant dangers to the firefighters completing searching and fire extinguishment.”

Firefighters were able to determine that there were multiple fires set inside the house, court records read.

Rector ended up coming back to the house to turn herself in for setting the house on fire, according to court records.

Rector told police she poured the stolen gas on the walls and down the stairs to set the fire.

Dayton Fire District Chief Chris Kinzeler said one adult cat did die in the fire. Three more cats, one adult and two kittens, as well as one dog survived.

Rector was arrested and booked into jail on aggravated arson charges.