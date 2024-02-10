Firefighters battle house fire in Miamisburg

Firefighters battled a house fire in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

Around 1:37 a.m. Miami Valley Fire District crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Commons Drive on reports of a house fire.

>> Juvenile flown to hospital after shooting in Springfield

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor told News Center 7 that all occupants were out of the house. There were no other preliminary details available.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as new information becomes available.