Firefighters battle house fire in South Austin that's spread to second home

A fire that started at one home in South Austin has spread to a second structure, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Firefighters first reported the incident in the 500 block of Fort Drum Drive at about 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday and within 10 minutes said the fire had spread to another structure, according to posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Officials asked that people avoid the area while firefighters continue working to put out the fire.

It's unclear whether anyone has been injured. The Austin Fire Department did not immediately respond when contacted by the American-Statesman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Firefighters battle South Austin house fire; second structure ablaze