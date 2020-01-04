Firefighters Battle Infernos Amid Searing Heat: Australia Update

(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters are battling an intensification of catastrophic wildfires sweeping southeastern Australia amid searing temperatures and strong winds.

Penrith, on the outskirts of Sydney, reached a record 47.4 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) Saturday, symbolic of the dangerous weather conditions that have fanned ferocious flames and sparked new blazes. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an unprecedented level of military support to support firefighting and recovery efforts as the national death toll from a series of infernos burning since September rose to 23.

Emergencies have been declared and tourists have been urged to flee a 350-kilometer (217-mile) stretch of coastline in New South Wales and Victoria states. Two people died in wildfires on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, police said.

“Our country is facing devastating and widespread national bushfires,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “They have been burning throughout the country for months now, but today is shaping up as our most challenging day, with a state of emergency declared in New South Wales and Victoria, while Tasmania and South Australia also face significant threats.”

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Worsening weather (2:30 p.m.)

Conditions are deteriorating across New South Wales, prompting warnings for communities on the South Coast, the Snowy Mountains, and Sydney’s doorstep to take shelter, ABC reported. Fires encroaching on highways have prompted advice to affected residents that it is too late to leave.

Six emergency warnings have been issued by the state’s Rural Fire Service, which said blazes are spreading in Kosciuszko National Park, the Snowy Plain area and in the Bega Valley.

Military support (1:00 p.m.)

Australia will ramp up its response to the country’s wildfire disaster, deploying additional army, naval and aircraft services, Morrison told a televised media briefing.

As many as 3,000 army reserve personnel will be called out to support firefighters in an unprecedented response to a natural disaster, while HMAS Adelaide, the Royal Australian Navy’s largest amphibious ship, will sail from Sydney on Saturday afternoon, joining two other naval vessels in assisting with evacuation efforts, Morrison said.

Additional defense measures outlined Saturday include deploying three Chinook helicopters, spending of A$20 million ($14 million) to lease four extra water-bombing aircraft and the establishment of a national recovery agency.

The scale-up will be aimed at saving lives, supporting the evacuation of affected people and assisting isolated communities, and aiding state-managed evacuation centers, Morrison said.

Kangaroo Island deaths (10:45 a.m.)

Fires that have been burning since Dec. 20 on Kangaroo Island, off the South Australian coast, overran a car killing its two occupants, the state’s assistant police commissioner Linda Williams told reporters in Adelaide.

More than 500 people are battling blazes across the island, a prominent tourist destination, scorching much of the Flinders Chase National Park and devastating wildlife. Improved weather conditions Saturday are helping to bring the infernos under control, said Mark Jones, chief of the Country Fire Service.

Mass Exodus (8:00 a.m.)

Tens of thousands of people in New South Wales have altered their travel plans or relocated because of the warnings, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. Across Victoria, about 100,000 people have been urged to evacuate amid concerns that blazes could be unstoppable, ABC reported.

“In the south coast of New South Wales and eastern Victoria, we have seen the largest evacuation in Australia’s peacetime history,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told reporters in Adelaide. “The human impact through the loss of life, the impact in terms of injuries, the impact in terms of mental health in the long term from people who’ve experienced horrors that are quite frankly unimaginable.”

