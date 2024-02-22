Firefighters battle massive flames at home in Kingston, NH

Firefighters are battling an intense fire at a New Hampshire home Wednesday evening.

Video from Exeter Fire Department shows massive flames engulfing a home on Scotland Road in Kingston.

Officials say mutual aid from several communities are assisting in the response.

Two people lived at the home and there were no reports of any injuries, according to firefighters.

