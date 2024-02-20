Firefighters battle structure fire in uptown Victorville

Firefighters on Monday night battled a two-story structure fire on Seventh Street in uptown Victorville.

Flames shot into the night sky as firefighters battled a two-story structure fire in uptown Victorville.

The Victorville Fire Department responded to the incident around 9 p.m. Monday at 14425 Seventh Street near Lorene Drive and St. Andrews Drive.

Heavy smoke billowed as firefighters battled the blaze on the ground and from above with hosed water shooting down on the structure from extended fire ladders. The nearly 9,000 square-foot multi-tenant office building, which was built in 1974, is sandwiched between Alamilla's Taco Shop and Pep Boys.

Agencies assisting at the incident included the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments.

Southwest Gas and Southern California Edison were called out to cut utilities to the building.

Firefighters on Monday night battled a two-story structure fire on Seventh Street in uptown Victorville.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told the Daily Press the building had been abandoned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Other uptown fires

Over the years, firefighters have responded to other large structure fires near Seventh Street and St. Andrews Drive in uptown Victorville.

In September 2020, a fire destroyed a vacant restaurant at 14269 Seventh Street in Victorville. City officials said during the incident, first responders found a man inside the building. He was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The building was eventually demolished.

In April 2018, firefighters battled a strip mall fire in the 14000 block of St. Andrews Drive in Victorville. Several businesses were spared while the fire damaged several vacant units.

Firefighters have also responded to numerous smaller camp, vegetation, and trash fires in the area.

This story is developing and further details will be added as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Firefighters battle structure fire in uptown Victorville