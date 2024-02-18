Firefighters battle warehouse fire, frigid temps, wind

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters in Bedford fought a blaze at a large warehouse while dealing with frigid weather and breezy conditions Sunday morning.

The fire started before sunrise and firefighters were still putting out hotspots as smoke billlowed from the building in an industrial park several hours after the fire started.

The Maple Heights Fire Department helped fight the fire on West Interstate, “for a working commercial structure fire.”

According to the Maple Heights Firefighters Association, “heavy fire was found at the rear of the structure.”

No word on the cause of the fire and no one was injured, they said.

