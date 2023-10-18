Firefighters battling condo fire near May and Hefner
Firefighters battling condo fire near May and Hefner
Firefighters battling condo fire near May and Hefner
The precious metal has often been considered a safe-haven asset for investors. But Lee Munson, the CIO at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, says the high-rate environment makes it unattractive.
Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X. “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
Actress reveals how starring in the Stephen King horror flick and shooting the prom scene spoiled her taste for fake blood.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
A new study found taking just 50 stairs a day can improve your physical health.
Sky-gazers in the western half of North, Central and South America will be treated on Saturday to a spectacular annular solar eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” in the sky — for those lucky enough to see it.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
After a prolonged antitrust tussle, Microsoft's near-two-year attempt to buy gaming giant Activision is finally happening, after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted a restructured proposal that addresses the CMA's concerns about Microsoft dominating the cloud gaming market. The crux of Microsoft's concession to get the deal over the line lies squarely in Activision's cloud-streaming rights, which rather than being sold to Microsoft, will in fact go to Ubisoft. The French video game publisher will garner Activision's cloud-streaming rights for all PC and console games for the next 15 years, though this will only apply to markets outside the European Economic Area (EEA).
We cherry-picked the stuff worth snapping up: Kate Spade, Beats, Apple, Shark, Nespresso, Martha Stewart, Lenovo and more.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
No basic boob tubes here: Out of the litany of sales Amazon's doling out, these are the only sets you should consider.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
Amazon has rolled out a new Fire tablet sale for its Prime Big Deal Days event.
Stocks have started to get their mojo back in October, leaving inflation data as the main hurdle to overcome for investors getting more positive on the outlook for the rest of 2023.
These are all of the best deals on Amazon Fire Sticks and Fire TVs we could fine for October Prime Day 2023.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 9-15.