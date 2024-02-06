Firefighters believe a horse set off a fire alarm at farm in NY

TechCrunch

DocuSign has revealed that it's laying off 6% of its workforce, impacting some 400 employees. In an SEC filing, the e-signature software company said that the "restructuring plan" will mainly impact those in its sales and marketing teams, and is likely to cost DocuSign between $28 and $32 million in terms of severance payouts, benefits, and other associated costs. The announcement comes amid growing rumors that DocuSign was the target of a $13 billion takeover bid, with private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman reportedly jostling for the deal.