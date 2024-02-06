Firefighters believe a horse set off a fire alarm at farm in NY
Authorities believe the horse reached out of its stall and bit down on the alarm, subsequently setting it off.
Kicks to the head are clearly allowed in mixed martial arts, and the only time it’s banned is when an opponent is down on the mat. But what constitutes a grounded fighter is where the problem begins.
Genesis revealed the concept at the White Turf event in the luxury winter destination.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
DocuSign has revealed that it's laying off 6% of its workforce, impacting some 400 employees. In an SEC filing, the e-signature software company said that the "restructuring plan" will mainly impact those in its sales and marketing teams, and is likely to cost DocuSign between $28 and $32 million in terms of severance payouts, benefits, and other associated costs. The announcement comes amid growing rumors that DocuSign was the target of a $13 billion takeover bid, with private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman reportedly jostling for the deal.
Regional banks have been setting aside more money to deal with future losses on commercial real estate, but some analysts now fear it hasn't been enough.
Pop star Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a Florida student who set up multiple social media accounts that release real-time information as to the whereabouts of her personal aircraft. The student is actually the same guy who ran the infamous ElonJet account.
The superstar's signature bold picks have included Pat McGrath, CoverGirl and Chanel.
Apple Pay is a highly useful digital payment platform, once you learn how to set it up. Follow this guide and start making payments.
The fiscal year goes through the end of March.
Indian fintech startup CRED has reached an agreement to buy mutual fund and stock investment platform Kuvera as part of an expansion into wealth management. The $6.4 billion Bengaluru-headquartered startup said it was attracted by Kuvera’s experienced team and expertise in enabling customers to invest directly in mutual funds and stocks with advisory and tracking tools. Kuvera, which manages assets of over $1.4 billion for its 300,000 strong user base, has emerged as a platform-of-choice for many of India’s affluent investors.
Fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming album have exploded on social media.
Houston is among a number of teams navigating the changing trade landscape.
Europe's version of the new Ford Mustang loses over 40 horsepower due to emissions regulations, and France charges $60,000 to register one.
VW has killed the Arteon a year ahead of schedule, with the end of 2023 production. Its replacement, the battery-electric ID.7, is due later this year.
Vaccaro could go on and on about how sports betting in Las Vegas became mainstream — and the key role he played in making that happen.
