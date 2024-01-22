Firefighters find body after extinguishing fire. Columbia man now charged with murder

A Columbia man is in custody without bond after allegedly stabbing a friend to death and burning the garage in which the friend was found by Columbia Fire Department personnel.

Columbia police are working to identify the victim.

Steven Martin Strumpf, 31, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree arson, and armed criminal action, all felonies; and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, a misdemeanor. He is being held without bond and a court hearing was not yet scheduled as of Monday.

Columbia Fire was called to the 3900 block of Deerfoot Way following several 911 calls for the house and attached garage fire. The fire had spread to the house from the garage. The fire department's arson detection dog, Tony, alerted personnel to accelerant around the victim's body, who was found under rubble from the garage, court documents stated.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, the front door of the residence was open. Police attempted to make contact with the names on medicine bottles and mail found inside the residence, contacted a girlfriend of involved individuals and witness neighbors.

A neighbor had reported seeing Strumpf moving items out of the garage into a dark-colored vehicle about seven hours before the fire was started, court documents stated.

Investigators also learned of a shared bank account that had fraudulent charges for a hotel room and a gas purchase, connecting the purchases back to Strumpf. When Strumpf was arrested early Saturday and asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, he told officers about a knife.

In the court documents timeline, Strumpf, while at the police department before a Miranda warning, allegedly made an off-hand comment stating "I killed an ally instead of an enemy because I can't see what I'm doing." Following the Miranda warning, Strumpf allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim, pouring gasoline on the body and setting it on fire. A search warrant of the vehicle driven by Strumpf found the knife in a black bag, with what appeared to be blood on the blade, court documents stated.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia police make arrest in weekend arson fire, stabbing death