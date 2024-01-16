Firefighters bring two-alarm fire under control at Nissan dealership in north Salem

Salem Fire responds to a blaze on Market Street NE in north Salem on Monday evening.

Salem Fire brought under control a two-alarm blaze at Nissan of Salem Monday evening.

Crews responded to reports of the fire at 2908 Market St. SE at 4:44 p.m. Firefighters noted a large smoke column rising to the sky in north Salem and escalated the situation to a second alarm.

Fire officials said when crews reached the scene, they initially began a transitional attack and applied water from the exterior, as the fire had already vented.

As more personnel arrived, they transitioned to a defensive attack.

The response closed a portion of Market Street, and Salem Police assisted in traffic control.

Salem Fire and Salem Police respond to a blaze on Market Street NE on Monday.

At 7 p.m., fire officials reported that the fire was active but under control and crews were managing flare-ups. They said the blaze was contained to the location where it erupted. No injuries or victims were reported.

Due to the active nature of the fire, the cause remains undetermined at this time.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Two-alarm fire erupts as Nissan dealership in north Salem