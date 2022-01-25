Firefighters on California coast report progress
California authorities said a wildfire near Big Sur was 35% contained on Monday. Improved mapping reduced the fire's size to about 700 acres. (Jan. 25)
California authorities said a wildfire near Big Sur was 35% contained on Monday. Improved mapping reduced the fire's size to about 700 acres. (Jan. 25)
While Prince William and Kate Middleton have many duties to fulfill as royals , they also enjoy their role as parents to three...
What Sean McDermott said about #Bills' kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. #Chiefs:
Did the Bucs just lose their quarterback, too?
Joshua Blanchard/GettyOver the weekend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the world’s leading (translation: most dangerous) anti-vax conspiracy theorist, was one of many kooky speakers railing against COVID vaccines and mandates at a “Defeat the Mandates” rally in Washington, D.C.“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you can hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” said Kennedy. “Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, none of us c
Canada's Denis Shapovalov let his frustrations fly during his Australian Open quarterfinal match with Rafael Nadal on Monday night.
President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.
"We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback warmed up for his playoff loss by casting doubt on Biden's win. The former president's team is thrilled
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
The Super Bowl LVI logo, which is supposed to represent palm trees, looks quite a bit more grisly than its artists intended.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.
Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
The Boston Celtics have announced the first of three waves of its All-Celtics team, including five of the best players in franchise history.
Grayson Allen called the controversial flagrant foul he committed on Alex Caruso an "unfortunate" basketball play in a message on his Discord channel.
A Southern California conservation worker recently encountered what might be described as the king of kingsnakes.
Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
After the #Bills took the lead with 13 seconds left, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid told Patrick Mahomes: "When it's looking grim, go be the grim reaper."
More than 44 years after a 27-year-old woman mysteriously vanished in California, authorities have positively identified her “partial skeletal remains.” The remains, including a skull, were discovered in 1986—nine years after she vanished—by a survey crew along an embankment of the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore, but at the time authorities were unable to positively identify the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.
Christie Brinkley, 67, just posted side-by-side swimsuit photos on Instagram. Her toned arms, abs, and legs are on full display—and followers were all about it.
When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks, it is natural, human, to look at it and see where you are and see if it’s even possible, see if you’re capable,” James said.