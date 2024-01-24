Firefighters contain Kelso garage fire after 1 hospitalized for facial burns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A garage fire in Kelso, Washington landed one person with facial burns in the hospital.

Firefighters from the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of SW 4th Ave., officials said. The single-story home had heavy smoke coming from the garage, according to firefighters’ reports.

However, crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the attached home by removing the actively leaking propane tanks and rapidly controlling the flames.

Though all the family members were able to escape, one resident “suffered burns to their face and hands,” according to a release from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. The individual was transported to Peace Health St. John’s Medical Center by family members prior to firefighters arriving. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is currently helping the family of nine with temporary shelter and other needs.

Fire officials say because the garage door was closed, that prevented the flames from spreading to other areas of the house. It’s a good reminder to keep the internal doors of your home closed while sleeping and on vacation to contain the spread of fires in the event one happens.

