Firefighters cut a naked man out of the walls of a theater after he got trapped there for 2 days

Syracuse firefighters rescued a man from the wall cavity of a theater. Syracuse Fire Department

A naked man was found trapped in the wall of a New York state theater Friday.

He had been there two days after getting into a crawlspace and then falling into the wall cavity.

Firefighters rescued him by cutting through the wall. He was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters rescued a naked man from within the walls of a New York State theater on Friday after he got stuck there for two days, according to local reports.

The firefighters responded at around 7.30 a.m. after employees at Syracuse's Landmark Theater heard banging and yelling from inside a wall, according to a Syracuse Fire Department Facebook post.

Fire chief John Kane said the man, who is 39, had gotten into a crawl space and hid there for two days, according to the outlet. He then fell into the wall cavity of the men's bathroom and got stuck, Kane continued.

Images from inside the theater posted by the fire department show the cavity after they broke it open, which appears to consist of a long, narrow, coffin-like space.

To locate the man exactly, the firefighters used a fiber-optic camera pushed into a hole drilled in the wall, the fire department wrote. Then, they said, they cut through several layers of drywall and structural clay tile to get to him.

Kane told Syracuse.com that the man had no visible injuries but may have been dehydrated.

The man was seen wandering around the theater a couple of days before, Executive Director Mike Intaglietta told local news outlet Syracuse.com.

"I don't know if he was entering to keep warm or to use the bathroom," he told the outlet. Then, he said, they lost track of his whereabouts and assumed he had left the building, he added.

The man was taken to hospital for evaluation, where his condition is unknown, Syracuse.com reported. Police said he appeared to be suffering from a mental illness and will not be charged, according to the BBC.

