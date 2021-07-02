Firefighter's daughter, 7, found in Florida condo rubble

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The body of a Miami firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was recovered from the site of a South Florida condo collapse by the search and rescue team he had been assisting, officials said Friday.

The child was one of two victims found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South late Thursday, one week after the building partially collapsed. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll now stands at 20, with 128 people still considered missing in the wreckage.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that the child, whose name hasn't been released, was the daughter of a firefighter. He said the family had asked for privacy.

“She was a member of our fire family,” Suarez said, adding that the entire fire department is grieving.

The Miami Fire Department is part of Task Force 2, which has been assisting in the search since the collapse. The firefighter voluntarily joined the search, officials said, hoping he could help find his daughter and others still missing in the wreckage.

“It goes without saying that every night since this last Thursday has been immensely difficult, particularly for the families that have been impacted," Levine Cava said during Friday morning's news conference. “Last night was uniquely difficult. It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders. These men and woman are paying an enormous human toll each and every day, and I ask that all of you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden visited the area to offer profuse thanks to those who've worked around the clock since the collapse.

“What you’re doing here is incredible, having to deal with the uncertainty,” Biden said.

Earlier this week, the search teams found the remains of Emma Guara, 4; her sister Lucia, 10; and their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara, in the wreckage. The family had lived in Apartment 802.

“Obviously, the firefighters are emotional,” Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said. “You know it takes a toll.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More bodies found in Florida condo rubble, including 2 children

    As more human remains emerged Wednesday from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo tower, the dead this time included the first children, ages 4 and 10, a loss that the Miami-Dade mayor called “too great to bear.”

  • Search resumes for missing in Florida condo collapse

    Crews are trying to figure out how to demolish the standing building while search efforts continue, the mayor said.

  • Rescue crews heard a trapped woman's voice for hours after the Florida condo collapse, fire chief says

    First responders were unable to rescue the woman apparently trapped inside the wreckage at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South.

  • Doctor collecting photos from debris of collapsed condo

    Dr. Benjamin Abo is collecting pieces of a puzzle from the debris of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building and getting glimpses into the lives of the people who lived there. The EMS physician arrived at the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside on Thursday morning along with scores of first responders looking to find survivors.

  • 2 more victims, including young daughter of firefighter, found in condo rubble

    The death toll rose to 20 but the number of people unaccounted for dropped to 128, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

  • Miami firefighter’s daughter found dead in condo rubble as toll rises to 20

    Two bodies recovered overnight, including the young girl, with 128 still unaccounted for An aerial view of the site in Surfside, Florida. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The seven-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was found dead in the rubble of a collapsed condominium, officials said on Friday as they announced the official death toll in Miami had risen to 20 people. The Miami-Dade county mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, said the rescue mission overnight was difficult as operations s

  • Community Rallies Around Mom, Teen Daughter Pulled from Rubble in Fla. Condo Collapse: 'Miracles'

    Angela Gonzalez and her daughter Deven are recovering in the hospital as they await word on their missing husband and father Edgar Gonzalez

  • Death toll rises to 20 in Florida condo collapse

    The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble, which was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns, proceeded on Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days.There are 128 people still missing and feared buried beneath tons of pulverized concrete, twisted metal and splintered lumber as the search stretched into its ninth day.The number of people unaccounted for dropped by 17 from Thursday's figure. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news briefing that the totals were fluid, in part because investigators sometimes learned of additional family members when determining whether missing residents were safe.The young girl was the third child to be recovered from the collapse site in the oceanfront town of Surfside, next to Miami Beach.Levine Cava said the discovery was especially difficult for rescuers, who have mounted an unprecedented around-the-clock effort to search for survivors even as the odds have grown longer with each passing day.

  • Firefighter's young daughter among latest victims recovered in Florida condo collapse

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble, which was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns, proceeded on Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news briefing that the totals were fluid, in part because investigators sometimes learned of additional family members when determining whether missing residents were safe.

  • Biden offers comfort to Surfside families as State Department aids rescue effort

    President Biden met with families impacted by the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday as rescue crews resumed search efforts. More than 140 people remain unaccounted for. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Surfside, and CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN from the White House to explain how the State Department is stepping in to assist.

  • ‘Concerns’ over condo’s stability halted rescue - fire chief

    Authorities in Florida suspended the search-and-rescue operation for those killed and missing after last week's condominium collapse due to concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.Workers were instructed to stop just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, when movement in the debris raised concerns that the part of the building still standing could collapse, officials said."The search-and-rescue operation will continue as soon as it is safe to do so," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news briefing. Officials said they were unsure when workers would be able to resume.Authorities said they have not given up on locating survivors. But nobody has been pulled alive from the wreckage since the early hours of the disaster in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach.Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said rescuers did hear signs of life during their initial efforts last week. "They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours," he said. "Eventually, we didn't hear her voice anymore."

  • First responder finds own daughter's body during Miami condominium search

    A Miami firefighter located the body of his 7-year-old daughter Thursday while searching through the rubble of a partially collapsed condominium building.

  • 2 more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo, including child of Miami firefighter

    "Tragically one of those was the 7-year-old daughter of a city of Miami firefighter," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

  • 7-year-old victim found in Florida condo collapse

    The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies.Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava announced the grim development.“Last night we did discover two additional victims. Tragically, one of those victims was the seven-year-old daughter of a City of Miami firefighter.The painstaking search for victims in the rubble was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns.It resumed Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state was tracking the storm closely.“We don't know exactly the track it is going to take. It is possible that we could see tropical force winds as early as Sunday night. So we’re actively monitoring the situation.”There are 128 people still missing and feared buried beneath tons of pulverized concrete, twisted metal and splintered lumber as the search stretched into its ninth day.The young girl found was the third child to be recovered from the collapse site in the oceanfront town of Surfside, next to Miami Beach.No one has been pulled alive from the debris since the initial hours after the 12-floor Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in on itself early on June 24 as residents slept.Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old condo complex to crumble into a heap in one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history.

  • Miami condo collapse: Firefighters talked to woman trapped in rubble but couldn’t rescue her

    ‘We were continuously talking to her – “Honey, we got you. We’re going to get to you,”’ an unnamed rescue worker recalls

  • Firefighter finds body of own 7-year-old daughter in Miami condo collapse

    The discovery of the girl and another person brings the death count to 20, with nearly 130 still missing

  • Firefighter's 7-year-old daughter among victims of Florida condo collapse; death toll rises to 20

    After two more bodies were pulled from the rubble, the death toll from the Surfside condo collapsed has risen to 20. Latest news.

  • What will happen to the collapsed Surfside building if Hurricane Elsa affects Florida?

    Authorities managing the search under the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Surfside are worried that Hurricane Elsa could bring down the portion of Champlain Towers South Condo that remains standing.

  • 72 units of Central Florida condo complex deemed unsafe, residents relocated

    Walkways at risk of collapsing could pose a threat at the Kissimmee complex, officials warned a week after a condo building near Miami Beach partially collapsed.

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer is placed on leave by MLB after assault allegation

    MLB places Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on paid administrative leave after a woman accused him of assault and obtained a temporary restraining order.