Firefighters find dead woman in passenger seat of burning car, Arkansas cops say

Firefighters responding to a call about a car burning in a ditch found a dead woman in the front passenger seat, Arkansas police said.

Police got the call about the burning car just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

After dousing the fire, members from the West Memphis Fire Department found the woman’s body, police said.

Detectives were called to start an investigation and ultimately served a search warrant at a home on Weaver Drive, according to police.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time,” police said.

The remains will be identified by Arkansas State Crime Lab, police said.

West Memphis is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

