Firefighters, deputies on scene of residential fire in Miami County

Firefighters and deputies are on the scene of a residential fire in Miami County Thursday afternoon.

Covington firefighters and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of North Range Line Road on initial reports of a fire, Miami County Sheriff’s dispatchers told News Center 7.

They also confirm a residential structure was on fire.

The fire is reported to be under control but residents in the house have reportedly evacuated the building and AES Ohio has been requested to the scene, according to initial scanner traffic.

