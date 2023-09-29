Firefighters discover dead body inside burning RV in Kansas City neighborhood: Police

Firefighters found the body of a person inside a burning recreational vehicle Thursday evening in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters responded to the RV fire just after 6:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Mongall Avenue in the Oak Park Southwest neighborhood, which is east of Bruce R. Watkins Drive and north of Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Upon discovering the person’s body, firefighters requested that officers respond to the scene, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

The person found dead inside the RV appeared to be male, but the identity was unknown, Gonzalez said.

The person’s death was not being investigated as a homicide at this time, she said.

Investigators from the police and fire departments are working to determine the cause of the fire and the person’s death.

A spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department referred all questions to the police department.